RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 37,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 473,022 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.