Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $707,150.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RS opened at $141.65 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

