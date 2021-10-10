Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNLSY. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RNLSY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

