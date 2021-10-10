Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get CleanSpark alerts:

This table compares CleanSpark and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.79%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 50.81 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -27.54 Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.