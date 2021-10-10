Revlon (NYSE:REV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

REV stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $541.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $497.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. Research analysts predict that Revlon will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

