Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

REXR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20,024.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after buying an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 546,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,199 shares in the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

