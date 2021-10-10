RGM Capital LLC Purchases 412,478 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty makes up 2.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $62,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 2,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

