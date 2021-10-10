Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Raised to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:RCH opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$32.49 and a 1-year high of C$46.17.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

