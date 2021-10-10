Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 41,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,342. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) by 195.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

REPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

