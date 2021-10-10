Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.60.

RIO stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

