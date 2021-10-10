Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Volume of $15,174.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $15,174.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00107966 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003088 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

