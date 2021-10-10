Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 177.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 694.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Rite Aid by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.