Robert Guenthner Sells 1,476 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76.

NYSE:OSH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of -29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

