Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.45

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and traded as low as $28.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 181,798 shares.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

