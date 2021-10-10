Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $256.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.62.

NYSE:ROK opened at $301.33 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

