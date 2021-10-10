Roku’s (ROKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $560.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.59.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.98. Roku has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.