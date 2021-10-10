Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$101.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$101.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.14.

TSE:NTR opened at C$87.52 on Thursday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$49.88 and a one year high of C$87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$49.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.02.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.9099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

