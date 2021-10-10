Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.36 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $925.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

