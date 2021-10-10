Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

DAI opened at €80.68 ($94.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.48. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

