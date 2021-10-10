Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,722.40

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,722.40 ($22.50) and last traded at GBX 1,717 ($22.43), with a volume of 4834166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,679.80 ($21.95).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,489.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,404.66. The firm has a market cap of £133.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

