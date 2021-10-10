Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RUSMF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

RUSMF stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

