RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.85

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.85 ($37.47) and traded as high as €32.43 ($38.15). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €31.73 ($37.33), with a volume of 1,905,447 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €32.08 and its 200 day moving average is €31.85.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.