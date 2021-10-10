Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 676,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,583. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.22.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

