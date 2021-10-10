Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,909.54 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

NYSE SAFE opened at $71.84 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 79,971.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

