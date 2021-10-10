SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $975.91 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $975.91 million and $4.40 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00086538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,078.23 or 1.00348347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.90 or 0.06487694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003284 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

