Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

SGMO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

