Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €6.84 ($8.05) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.46.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.