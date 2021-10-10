Scotiabank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.

BIREF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.35 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

