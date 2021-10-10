Scotiabank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.
BIREF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.35 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
