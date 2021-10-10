Seigniorage Shares Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,599.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $506,906.58 and $7,599.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00129171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.95 or 1.00275780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.02 or 0.06136153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.