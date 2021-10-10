Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

SQNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

