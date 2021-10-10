Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 30,258 Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

