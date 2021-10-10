Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $829,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

