Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLK stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

