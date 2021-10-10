Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 18.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in The Kroger by 40.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 55.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

KR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

