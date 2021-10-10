Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $637,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $72.01 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

