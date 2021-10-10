SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MongoDB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $449.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.77 and its 200 day moving average is $357.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,741 shares of company stock valued at $58,905,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

