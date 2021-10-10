SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NuVasive by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 622,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,791,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,902.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.