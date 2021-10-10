SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 580.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Livent worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

LTHM stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

