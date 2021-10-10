SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

