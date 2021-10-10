SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,843 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.