SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.41% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

KRBN opened at $39.10 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

