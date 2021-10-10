Shell Asset Management Co. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

