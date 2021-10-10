Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

