Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $210,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WWE opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

