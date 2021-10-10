Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 320 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 2U were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

