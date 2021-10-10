Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 5,814 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,907,000.

CRC opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,284 shares of company stock valued at $81,428,037 over the last ninety days.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

