Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

