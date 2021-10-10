Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,858 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

