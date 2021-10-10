Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 311 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

