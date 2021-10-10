Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STB. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,267.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,189.93. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The firm has a market cap of £206.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

